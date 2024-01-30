Darius Garland Return Date Revealed
The Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard is ready to make his return after six weeks.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to finally be healthy and whole. Evan Mobley returned to action on Monday after missing six weeks with a knee injury. And now, they just received excellent news from their All-Star guard Darius Garland.
Cavaliers News: Darius Garland is Returning on Wednesday
Garland, who has been out for the last six weeks with a fractured jaw, is slated to make his return on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons.
The 24-year-old guard has had a tough road to recovery. He had his mouth wired shut for a month, unable to eat solid food. Since then, he has been trying to gain weight back and rehabbing. He finally got his screws out and is ready to return to action.
Since December 14, the last time Garland played, the Cleveland Cavaliers have more than held their own. In that 19-game span, the Cavs have been the best team in the league with a 15-4 record as Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen stepped up their games.
With a 28-16 record and off an impressive win at home against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, the Cavs are looking to build momentum to climb up the Eastern Conference standings. They are only 2.5 games behind the second-place Milwaukee Bucks. With their core four of Garland, Mitchell, Mobley, and Allen back, Cleveland looks like a good bet to make a run for home-court advantage in the playoffs.
