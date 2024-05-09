David Njoku Goes to Bat For Cleveland Against Micah Parsons
By Cem Yolbulan
Browns fans are no strangers to unwarranted hate for their cities and organization from outsiders. Cleveland regularly gets attacked by the media, fans, and players.
Dallas Cowboys' star defender Micah Parsons was the latest to join this trend when he attempted to insult the city a few months ago. In an event during the Pro Bowl, Parsons took a shot at Cleveland when Browns tight end David Njoku was there. Saying "Cleveland is Cleveland" in a condescending way, Parsons received an immediate pushback from Njoku there.
Even though plenty of time has passed since then, Njoku hasn't forgotten the incident. He brought it up again on Wednesday before an upcoming celebrity softball game in Eastlake. News 5 Cleveland journalist Camryn Justice reported that Njoku stood up for Cleveland once again in his latest remarks.
Browns News: David Njoku Won't Stand for Cleveland Slander
Njoku, who has been with the Browns since being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, has made Cleveland his home. He has thrived over the past few years and established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Telling Micah Parsons to "respect the city", Njoku clearly feels a ton of affinity for Cleveland.
"Honestly, I feel like Cleveland raised me from a boy to a man. I got drafted at 20 years old here, so that was 7-8 years ago. I'm 27 now, I turn 28 in July. So just becoming a man in this city it means more than what most may think."- Browns TE David Njoku
The former Miami standout Njoku signed a four-year contract extension worth $56.75 million in the 2022 offseason. Criticized by the media at the time of the signing, that contract proved to be a team-friendly deal for the Browns as Njoku made his first Pro Bowl appearance last season. Hopefully he continues on this path, proudly representing Cleveland.