David Njoku Playfully Threatens Reporter Over Browns Shade
The veteran tight end jokingly didn't like when a CBS Sports writer threw shade at the Browns.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns had a ton of success last season despite losing both Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb to sideline injuries.
The Browns received good quarterback play from Joe Flacco late in the season and saw David Njoku emerge as one of the better tight ends in the league. The 27-year-old Njoku was one of the Browns’ top pass-catching options in 2023.
The veteran tight end posted career-highs across the board with 81 receptions (132 targets) for 882 yards and six touchdowns. Cleveland will hope for greater success next season.
Njoku was recently asked by CBS Sports’ Dave Richard to name how many different Browns quarterbacks have thrown him a touchdown in his career. Richard threw shade at the veteran tight end saying, “I mean it is the Browns,” when Njoku realized that seven different QBs threw him a touchdown.
Njoku jokingly said to Richard, “You’re lucky, your name is David and you’re from UM [Miami FL]. I would have hit you with a nice little uppercut.”
It was a joke and Richard went along with it too as Njoku tried to guess the several quarterbacks he caught touchdowns from.
The veteran pass catcher named most of the QBs, except Jacoby Brissett. Richard also threw some more shade at Njoku and the Browns, but overall it was a fun back-and-forth between the two.
Njoku will hope to catch more touchdowns from Watson this season as the Browns try to prove that last season’s success wasn’t a fluke.
