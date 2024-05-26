David Njoku Teams Up With Patrick Mahomes as His Profile Continues to Rise
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is fresh off of a dominant 2023 season that saw him stake his claim as one of the NFL's very best at the position. With more of the league being introduced to The Chief, his star profile continues to rise, making him a great choice for marketing opportunities.
In fact, Adidas just recently tapped Njoku to feature in a new ad with reigning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.
Njoku, Mahomes, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson show off Adidas' new adizero Speed Juice pack in the latest ad.
St. Brown starts off the clip by asking Njoku if he has the juice, before a training montage of all the athletes in action starts. Then Njoku ends the advert by saying, "Of course I got the juice, baby!"
It's amazing to see Njoku right there with some of the best players across the entire league in this ad and Adidas using him as a legitimate selling point for a new cleat. Considering Njoku's 2023 performance, and the fact he plays in front of a ravenous fan base, the former first-round pick is definitely an athlete who could help bring in new business for the sportswear company.
If Njoku can improve upon the career-high 81 catches, 882 yards and 6 touchdowns he put up last year, the dominant TE should be in even more commercials next offseason.
