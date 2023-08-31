Demetric Felton Already Has New Home With Browns Rival
Losing Demetric Felton now stings twice as much as it did when the Browns cut him.
The writing was on the wall when the Browns traded for Pierre Strong, but it didn't sting any less when Demetric Felton was cut. He'd shown some great explosiveness and potential, but we just didn't have room on the roster.
Well, now it stings even more because Felton is staying in the AFC North, signing on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.
The Bengals already have a deep running back room with five RBs on their 53-man roster, but they've decided that Felton is too good to pass up.
RB1 Joe Mixon is currently backed up by Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans and rookie Chase Brown, but Felton is a threat to overtake at least one of them to make his way onto the active roster before long.
Evans, a sixth-round draft pick in 2021, is probably the most likely back Felton could replace. He had a good preseason, but he only played 18 offensive snaps for Cincy last year. He handled some return duties too, but Felton is the superior returner.
It would've been really nice to keep Felton on our practice squad. The Browns left themselves very thin on options to return punts and kicks with their roster cuts. It's not like Strong is an especially proven RB3 option, and we're also dealing with the fact that Jerome Ford is already banged up.
Running back depth hasn't been an issue in years, since Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were generally able to simply pick up extra work when the other got hurt. But we're facing a new situation now with Hunt gone, and losing Felton hurts. Losing him to a division rival hurts even more.
