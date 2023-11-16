Denzel Ward Calls Out Ronnie Stanley for Dirty Hit in Week 10
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward called out Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley for a "cheap shot" during their Week 10 matchup.
The Cleveland Browns' heated rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens continued in Week 10 as these teams duked it out once again. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the victory also came at a cost, with several key players being injured during the hard-fought contest.
Cornerback Denzel Ward was one of the people to go down, as a blindside hit from Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley caused the Browns defender to be evaluated for a concussion.
Speaking with the media on Thursday, Ward didn't hold back his thoughts on the play.
Ward he felt it was a bit of a "cheap shot." The CB said it was an "unnecessary play" that "probably could've been a penalty," but he admitted it comes with playing a physical sport like football.
It's admirable to see Ward handling the situation with class. He doesn't hold any ill will over the situation, though he'd certainly be entitled to being upset with Stanley considering the significant injury that could've occurred.
Browns fans were rightfully irate when this collision happened in real-time. Stanley clearly led with the crown of his helmet and went high on Ward, who wasn't even looking in the tackle's direction.
Thnakfully, Ward said he's feeling just fine after the hit and won't be limited in any way. His play in the secondary this season -- which includes two interceptions, nine pass breakups and a forced fumble -- has been essential to this defense being the league's best over the first 10 weeks.
With starting quarterback Deshaun Watson now out for the year, this unit will be looked to carry the load even more for Cleveland. Luckily, Ward and company seem more than up to the task.
If you're looking to back the Browns in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, check out FanDuel Sportsbook. New users who sign up through the link below and win their first moneyline wager of just $5 will earn $150 in bonus bets. This promo won't be around long, though, so make sure to act now!
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
In other Browns news: