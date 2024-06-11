Deshaun Watson Defends Amari Cooper Amid Browns Camp Absence
Tuesday's minicamp practice featured some drama within the Cleveland Browns, as star wide receiver Amari Cooper was notably absent from practice. It's since been revealed Cooper purposefully missed the session to send a message about his contract, which is expires after this upcoming season.
Despite missing time to build chemistry with his returning teammates and Cleveland's new arrivals, Cooper at least has one strong supporter during his holdout: quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Watson called the wideout one of the best in the entire NFL when discussing Cooper's absence on Tuesday. The Pro Bowl signal-caller noted Cooper has been incredibly productive with the Browns despite a revolving door of quarterbacks, which he believes cements the former top-five pick's claim as one of the top talents at his position.
It's clear Watson is advocating on Cooper's behalf here. Putting a player among the top names is not just about the title, but the pay that comes with it.
This is even more notable given the recent explosion in the wide receiver market. The dollars invested at WR have continued to rise this offseason, with stars like Amon-Ra St. Brown (four years, $120 million), A.J. Brown (three years, $96 million) and Justin Jefferson (four years, $140 million) all cashing in ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Now, Cooper's case is a bit more unique than the younger receivers who've gotten paid this spring. Teams are happy to throw money at players just entering their primes, but much less resistant to shelling out for aging vets.
About to turn 30 in just a couple of days, Cooper's a riskier investment long-term from Cleveland's perspective. But from Cooper's standpoint, there's no arguing against him being one of the best wideouts in the league -- especially on the heels of a career-high 1,250 yards just this past season.
This sets the stage for an unpredictable situation heading into training camp. It remains to be seen if the Browns lock down Watson's top target for the long haul, or possibly lean on Jerry Jeudy and their younger crop of pass-catchers to carry the torch past 2024.
