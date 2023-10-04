Deshaun Watson Injury Controversy Takes Another Turn With GM Comments
The situation surrounding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's injury has turned into a legitimate controversy. First there were reports that Watson would be ready to play in Week 4, but a last-minute decision was made to sideline the QB instead.
Following the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski claimed it was Watson's call to sit out despite being medically cleared by the team's training staff.
Now GM Andrew Berry has added to the hoopla with his comments on Wednesday.
Berry said while the team was optimistic the Pro Bowler would suit up, but "it became obvious to all of us" he wasn't in good enough shape to play when going through pregame warmups.
Now, this paints a very different picture than Stefanski's take. The Browns' man in charge is saying one thing, while the head coach is saying another. Meanwhile, Watson (or his camp) hasn't addressed the issue yet.
It's confusing why Cleveland wouldn't present a united front on this situation. After all, if everyone said Watson simply ready, no one would bat much of an eye. Instead, with Stefanski making Watson the primary focus, it looks like the coach is putting the blame on his QB.
Berry presenting a different view on the events that led to Watson sitting out just creates even more controversy. Not only is there possible friction between quarterback and head coach, but also between GM and HC.
Someone is "wrong" about why Watson didn't suit up, wheter the QB made the call or the team did. Either way, though, it highlights some early tension in an already-difficult year for the Browns.
