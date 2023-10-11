Deshaun Watson Taking Cowardly Approach to Injury Drama
The mysterious nature around Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's current shoulder injury has everybody on edge. Conflicting information that's come from the team certainly hasn't helped quell any fears.
The one person who could help clear some things up is Watson himself, but it appears he has no interest in doing that.
Deshaun Watson Injury Update
Cleveland's franchise QB won't speak with reporters on Wednesday ahead of Week 6. This is a notable development since quarterbacks often talk with the media on the first official practice day before a game to go over the upcoming matchup.
With Watson on the mend and plenty of questions surrounding his health, this also would've been the perfect time to address what's going on. Instead, he's taking the coward's way out here. Even if it's the team that doesn't want him speaking with reporters, as a leader and face of the Browns, he should feel an obligation to address this drama head-on.
Now this just creates an even bigger distraction. With the main person involved not talking, Watson's coaches and teammates will be put in the uncomfortable position of answering questions on the QB's status -- which wouldn't exist if he just aired everything out.
Watson opting out of media responsibilities can't just be chalked up to his injury status, either. Just look at Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who's openly talked about his calf ailment throughout the season.
As a result, this decision just prompts even more negative speculation around what's really going in. Is it only an injury, or a rift involving the quarterback and the team? The Dawg Pound deserves answers, but no one seems willing to provide them.
