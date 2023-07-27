VIDEO: Deshaun Watson Already in Midseason Form at Training Camp
Whether it's Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jordan Akins or Harrison Bryant, Deshaun Watson is already showcasing amazing chemistry with his receivers at Browns training camp.
I don't want to overreact to a little bit of training camp footage, but I'm thinking we can probably just fast-forward the season and crown the Cleveland Browns as Super Bowl champs right now.
The defense is going to be elite, no doubt, and that means this team's upside is only capped by what Deshaun Watson can do now that he's had time to settle into the Browns' offense. And considering how well he's already clicking with new addition Elijah Moore, Watson is going to be just fine.
Deshaun Watson Training Camp Highlights
Check out this perfect chemistry in the red zone:
Watson knew that Moore was going to be open right from the snap. Moore did his part with a beautiful route, and despite being tripped up by a little hold, still managed to get open. And Watson timed up and placed the throw perfectly.
That ball was already in the air while Moore had his hand on the ground recovering from the stumble, and even with that time for the corner to catch up the ball placement meant only Moore could get to it. A real thing of beauty.
This wasn't Watson's only gorgeous play from today's practices, either. Check out some of his other highlights from the passing game:
And this is all happening with Amari Cooper on the sideline due to a minor injury. Cleveland's passing attack is going to start getting really scary once we do get Coop back on the field.
My Super Bowl comments may have been tongue-in-cheek and obviously premature, but I am absolutely all about betting the Browns to win the AFC North this season with a 4-to-1 payout. Highlights only mean so much, but now that Watson has had a full offseason to focus on building chemistry with his receivers, I'm fully buying that he'll return to form as a great quarterback.
