Donovan Mitchell Contract Talks Ramp Up Immediately Following Bickerstaff Firing
It's been two years since the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off a blockbuster trade and acquired Donovan Mitchell via trade with the Utah Jazz.
They managed to make the playoffs in both seasons but failed to make it past the second round. Despite the lack of postseason success, the Cavs have gone 99-65 in the regular season but that wasn't good enough to retain J.B. Bickerstaff.
On May 23, the Cavs fired Bickerstaff and they believed that increased their chances of re-signing Mitchell.
Cavaliers News: Cleveland Plans To Meet With Donovan Mitchell In a Few Weeks
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to sit down with Donovan Mitchell after the NBA Finals to present their four-year, $208 million extension.
This isn't surprising as Mitchell is Cleveland's best player and they gave up a boatload of assets to bring him to town. Although they haven't emerged as serious threats in the Eastern Conference, Mitchell gives them a legitimate superstar.
In two seasons in Cleveland, Mitchell has averaged 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. He has the ability to go off in any matchup due to his diverse but smooth offensive attack.
Before acquiring Mitchell, the Cavs went through four years without making the playoffs. The last postseason appearance came in 2018 when LeBron James was still on the roster.
It's not easy to get a superstar in this league so when you have one, you'll do anything to keep him around.
Of course, that $200 million price-tag makes it very challenging to build out a strong and deep roster. It means Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley will both need to make leaps while they're still on their current deals if the Cavs want a legitimate shot at the title. The fact that they haven't likely plays a big role in why Bickerstaff is gone.
Making a championship push is clearly the Cavs' top priority this offseason, and that's not something they can do without Mitchell locked up.
