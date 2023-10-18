Donovan Peoples-Jones Trade Buzz Growing Ahead of Deadline
By Tyler Maher
With the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Browns are in pretty good shape. Their defense has been historically good, Deshaun Watson should be back soon and the backfield is finally stepping up without Nick Chubb.
With the Browns shooting for a playoff spot this year, however, don't be surprised if they get aggressive at the deadline. That could include trading away a well-known veteran like Donovan Peoples-Jones if the price is right.
Browns Trade Rumors
Peoples-Jones is an obvious trade candidate for several reasons. For starters, he's in the final year of his contract and is unlikely to be re-signed this offseason. If Cleveland wants to get something for him, this is its last chance.
Furthermore, Peoples-Jones has been a major disappointment this year. He improved in each of his first three seasons, setting career-highs with 96 targets, 61 catches and 839 receiving yards last year. With a full season of Watson, some Browns fans were hoping he'd eclipse 1,000 yards this season.
Instead, he hasn't even cracked 100 yet. DPJ has been a complete non-factor in the offense so far, managing just 6 catches on 15 targets for 75 yards and no touchdowns. He's essentially spread one game's worth of production across five contests, topping a dozen receiving yards only once.
Something clearly isn't right with Peoples-Jones, and now seems like a good time to move on. Some are clamoring for Cleveland to give rookie Cedric Tillman more playing time, and dealing Peoples-Jones for a draft pick would allow that to happen.
Peoples-Jones could use a change of scenery, and the trade deadline is the perfect time to give him one.
In the meantime, you can keep backing the Browns at BetMGM. New users can snag $200 in bonus bets after claiming the offer below and placing a first wager of just $10. It's that simple, and you'll even get your credits instantly! Jump on this offer now before it's gone!
In other Browns news: