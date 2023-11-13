Dustin Hopkins Has Harsh Quote About Himself for Game-Winning Field Goal
Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins had some harsh words for himself after the praise he received for his game-winning field goal against the Baltimore Ravens.
Many would call kicker Dustin Hopkins one of the Cleveland Browns' biggest heroes this season. However, he nearly wound up becoming a villain in Week 10 after his missed extra-point attempt in the fourth quarter almost doomed the Browns.
Hopkins thankfully got a chance to make up for his gaffe with the game on the line, and he came through with another huge kick. Though he's received plenty of praise for stepping up in that crucial moment, the veteran was pretty harsh on himself following the contest.
Hopkins said he felt like "an arsonist that gets to put out his own fire" when he was called upon for the game-winning kick after his missed PAT. The kicker didn't seem particularly happy to still get "a pat on the back" considering the mess he made earlier.
It's not a shock to see Hopkins being so hard on himself considering the level of play he's shown this season. He's been one of the league's very best at the position in 2023, nailing 24-of-27 FG attempts, including 7-of-7 from 50-plus yards.
That being said, Hopkins entered Week 10 a perfect 13-of-13 on extra points, so his miss was shocking. The fact it came at the biggest moment of the game and squandered a chance to tie things up following Greg Newsome II's pick-six certainly made it sting that much more.
Hopkins was still able to right his wrong, though, so he shouldn't beat himself up over this too much. He's helped this team win games this season, and Week 10 was just another example of his heroics. Hopefully the leaders in the locker room make sure he feels the love so he doesn't let this miss nag at him.
If you don't want the fate of your bankroll in the hands of a kicker, you'll want to unlock Caesars Sportsbook's $1,000 offer. Just place any bet of $10 or more on the Browns-Steelers Week 11 matchup and Caesars will automatically award you a bonus equal to the value of your wager (up to $1,000) if you don't win. Sign up now to claim your offer!
In other Browns news: