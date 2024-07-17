Dustin Hopkins Makes First Comments After Browns Extension
The Cleveland Browns enter the 2024 campaign with one of the best well-rounded teams in the league. After going 11-6 in 2023 and making it to the postseason, they are looking to make another postseason push but get over the top this time, barring any injuries.
Cleveland is bringing back the majority of the same crew for another crack at it in 2024. On Monday, they re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a three-year, $15.9 million deal.
With training camp getting underway on July 22, Hopkins gave his first comments since inking his new long-term contract.
Browns News: Dustin Hopkins Thrilled To Stay in Cleveland
Hopkins is happy to still be in Cleveland and expressed that excitement on the team's website.
He said, "I had a whole new feeling pulling in as far as the familiarity from being here last year, but also a place that is like, 'Hey, this is this is going to be home for a while now.' So, it feels great."
The 33-year-old then added, "I've been telling other people that have not interacted with people from Cleveland haven't been here, first and foremost, how great all the people I've interacted with have been – not just in the building, but even outside in the city. Just like a good hard working people group that are kind and friendly, but also have a nice grit to them. I think it's a great combination. So, I'm excited."
Even though he's only been around for a year, he loves being apart of the Dawg Pound.
Last August, he was acquired by the Browns for a 2025 seventh-round pick. In his lone season, Hopkins went 33-of-36 on field-goal attempts and 24-of-26 on extra-goal attempts. In addition, he went a perfect 8-of-8 from 50-plus yards away.
Now that he's locked in for the next few years, the Browns feel good about their kicker situation. Which is an underrated factor for teams.
