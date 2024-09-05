Elijah Moore on Even Shakier Ground After Latest Browns' Coach Comments
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are entering a pivotal NFL season as they are finally hoping to take that next step and establish themselves as a Super Bowl contender. With a healthier team, especially with Deshaun Watson hopefully available for the whole season, the Browns look to have a deep postseason run.
Some individual players are entering a make-or-break season for their careers. One of those is wide receiver Elijah Moore. After getting traded to Cleveland last offseason, Moore wasn't able to have the breakout season many had hoped from him. He finished with 59 catches, 640 yards, and two touchdowns for the season. Now, as he enters his fourth season in the league, he fell behind new acquisition Jerry Jeudy on the depth chart, jeopardizing his future with the team.
One way Moore could showcase his value to the team could come on the special teams. He was announced as the team's punt returner to start the season, giving him an added opportunity to contribute. However, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone's latest remarks may not be the best news for Moore.
Browns News: Elijah Moore May Lose His Role As Punt Returner
According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Ventrone said that there are other good options to return punts, including some on the practice squad. This obviously brought return specialist James Proche II to mind.
Last season, it was Proche and Donovan Peoples-Jones who had the majority of touches on punt returns while Pierre Strong Jr. had the kickoff return duty. Strong will continue to handle the kick returns while Moore was presumed to have the inside track to return punts. It seems like he will face a challenge from Proche if he is elevated and from Nyheim Hines when he is back from his injury.
In 2023, Moore returned two punts for a total of 23 yards. If he can maintain that average for a whole season, he should have the role locked down but whether he can remains to be seen.