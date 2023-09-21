5 Elite RBs Hitting Free Agency Who Can Replace Nick Chubb Long-Term for the Browns
The upcoming free agent running back class might be the best ever.
3. Saquon Barkley
Adding an oft-injured back like Saquon Barkley may not feel like a great solution when we're already talking about replacing somebody who's injured, but Barkley just has too much upside to ignore.
Barkley's stats don't highlight just how good he is the way that Ekeler and Pollard's do, but there are a couple understandable reasons for that.
First of all, he's been surrounded by a bad offense for his whole career. He's often the only bright spot in the Giants' offense, and it's hard for a running back to do damage with a bad O-line and no talent around them.
Second, Barkley's often being asked to play through his injuries rather than getting the time he needs to truly heal up. Because the offense needs him so badly, the Giants would rather have Barkley at 70% than wait an extra game or two to get him at 100%. And that's just not the right approach.
Having an elite offensive line and Jerome Ford as the RB2 option means we wouldn't have to beat Barkley into the ground the way the Giants have.
It's clear that when Barkley is healthy, he's still one of the most dangerous dual-threat running backs in the NFL, and there are few better landing spots for him to stay healthy and get to prove what he's capable of.