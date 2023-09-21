5 Elite RBs Hitting Free Agency Who Can Replace Nick Chubb Long-Term for the Browns
The upcoming free agent running back class might be the best ever.
1. Josh Jacobs
The NFL's leading rusher in 2022, Jacobs has a very slight edge over Henry for me just because of the mileage. I don't think the wheels are about to fall off for Henry, but I'd feel a bit better about getting someone with about 700 fewer NFL touches to his name (and about 1,000 fewer touches if we go back to their respective college careers too).
Averaging almost 5.0 yards per carry in the Las Vegas Raiders offense is a pretty incredible feat, and so is rushing for 1,653 yards in an offense that’s often playing from behind.
It’s not like Jacobs is a one-dimensional player either. He was early in his career, but he's set new career-highs in receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. His 2,053 yards from scrimmage last year were the fourth-most for any running back in the last five years, and he was the only player to beat Derrick Henry in that mark in 2022.
While Henry will be turning 30 in 2024, Jacobs is only turning 26, and that makes it a lot more comfortable to be willing to lock him up with a long-term deal as the face of the offense.
