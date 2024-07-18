Emerging Defensive Star is Ohio State's Surprise 'X-Factor' in 2024
By Joe Summers
Ohio State football has understandably massive expectations as they are desperate to return to the expanded College Football Playoff under Ryan Day after a trio of 11-2 seasons.
Several relatively unknown players need to step up to make that dream a reality, and one unheralded former five-star recruit is chief among them. Third-year linebacker C.J. Hicks played sparingly during his first two years as a Buckeye but now presumably enters a starting role. The explosive, powerful linebacker could help determine this defense's ceiling and despite his inexperience, Hicks certainly has the appropriate pedigree.
That's important, as Ari Wasserman of The Athletic believes Hicks is Ohio State's top 'X-factor' entering the 2024 campaign.
Ohio State LB C.J. Hicks is Buckeyes' Surprise 'X-Factor'
Hicks has only 14 career tackles to his name but looks like one of the most important Buckeyes this fall.
"With the entire team basically returning and big-time additions on both sides of the ball — from Will Howard to Jeremiah Smith to Caleb Downs — there are a lot of X-factors at Ohio State," writes Wasserman as he identifies one key player. "But I’m going to go with someone the Buckeyes recruited out of high school, former five-star C.J. Hicks. Ohio State fans have been waiting patiently for him to get his chance, and if he plays at an all-conference level, it could be a game changer for the Buckeyes."
His opinion was echoed by his colleague Cameron Teague Robinson, who explains, "The only concern about Ohio State’s defense is the inexperience at linebacker...The difference-maker is Hicks."
Originally from Dayton, Hicks was Ohio's 2021 Division III Defensive Player of the Year, compiling 84 tackles and two interceptions. He was the No. 1 linebacker in the country and the No. 7 prospect overall, indicating his immense potential.
"He’s athletic, has good size at 6-foot-3 and 233 pounds and seems to have a good nose for the ball. How his instincts and athleticism translate to the field will be the question," notes Robinson. "If Ohio State wants to reach its goals, it needs Hicks to play at a high level, especially considering Sonny Styles is making a position change."
With so much returning talent on the offensive side of the ball, the under-the-radar Hicks could be the player who transforms the defense and gets Ohio State back to the College Football Playoff. But if he struggles, Ryan Day's seat will likely grow hotter amid an underwhelming season.
