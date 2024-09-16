Ex-Browns QB Signing With AFC Contender to Begin Week 3
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns shockingly parted ways with veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley late last month as they finalized their 53-man roster. Huntley competed with second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the QB3 spot in training camp and preseason.
The former Browns quarterback didn’t do enough to win the job but didn’t wait long for his next opportunity as the Baltimore Ravens signed Huntley to the practice squad. It wasn’t surprising to see Baltimore bring back Huntley, as he played well when called upon.
That said, the former Browns quarterback will not be staying in Baltimore for long. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins are signing the 26-year-old quarterback off the Ravens’ practice squad.
Miami needs quarterback depth after starter Tua Tagovailao suffered a concussion in Thursday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa is in the league’s concussion protocol, making Syklar Thompson the starter for Week 3’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
However, the Dolphins didn’t have a viable QB3 behind those two guys, opening the door for the signing of Huntley just in case Thompson gets hurt or struggles. Browns fans will watch to see if Huntley gets on the field as he had an up-and-down preseason.
The former undrafted free agent completed 37-of-51 passes (72.5 percent) for 322 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Those three touchdown passes came in the Browns' preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.
Huntley has started in nine games across his five-year NFL career, including a career-high four games in 2022 and '21.
More Browns news and analysis: