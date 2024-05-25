Final Score Predictions for Every Browns Primetime Game on the 2024 Schedule
The Cleveland Browns were one of the NFL's best teams in 2023 despite losing Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb to injuries for most of the year. On top of that, the Browns had a revolving door at quarterback until Joe Flacco took over later in the season. Still, this is one of the most well-constructed rosters in the league, and frankly one of the most interesting teams.
The Browns have one of the league's best defenses, and the intrigue of how good they could be if Deshaun Watson can return to form is reflected in their four primetime games for the 2024 season.
Cleveland Browns primetime games in 2024
- Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday Night Football)
- Week 13: @ Denver Broncos (Monday Night Football)
- Week 16: @ Cincinnati Bengals (Thursday Night Football)
- Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins (NBC)
How will the Browns do in all of these late-season primetime matchups? Let's make score predictions for each of them.
Week 12: Browns vs. Steelers (Thursday Night Football)
The first primetime matchup for the Cleveland Browns this coming season is going to be a Thursday night matchup at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game is being played the week before Thanksgiving in Cleveland, so the elements could be in play.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have obviously made some huge waves this offseason, signing Russell Wilson to be their new starting quarterback and getting former Bears first-round pick Justin Fields to compete with him. The Browns and Steelers boast two of the best defenses in football, and this game is going to likely come down to which team can minimize mistakes and run the ball more effectively.
Prediction: Browns win 22-17