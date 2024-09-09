First David Njoku Injury Update After Loss is Dire for Browns
By Joe Summers
The Browns' brutal Week 1 loss to the Cowboys went from bad to worse with concerning injury news on standout TE David Njoku.
Expected to be one of QB Deshaun Watson's leading targets in the 2024-25 season, Njoku suffered an ankle injury in the middle of the contest. While he was never officially ruled out, he was spotted in a walking boot following the loss.
Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the contest, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that he had no update on Njoku's status.
Browns Quickly Get Concerning Update on David Njoku's Ankle Injury
Despite the disastrous final result, Njoku still led the offense with four catches for 44 yards on five targets. He caught 81 passes for 882 yards and six TDs in 2023 while establishing himself as a key safety blanket.
Amari Cooper caught only two of nine targets and Jerry Jeudy hauled in three of eight, so Njoku was the only marquee pass-catcher with any reasonable success. If he's forced to miss time, the Browns' mess could get worse.
Cleveland has a difficult matchup on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 before the schedule lightens with easier contests against the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Washington Commanders.
If the Browns can make it through that stretch at 2-2 overall or better, fans can still feel optimism about the season. Njoku's absence would be felt larger in Weeks 4-6 with consecutive games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, and Baltimore Ravens, though here's hoping he'll be back in action before then.
For now, fans anxiously await further information on Njoku's status and hope significant injury won't be added to the insult that was Week 1.
