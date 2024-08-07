Forgotten Browns Player Off to 'Really Good' Start in Camp
The Cleveland Browns are an intriguing team rolling into the 2024 campaign. They have a nice mix of playmakers on both sides of the ball.
One thing they are hoping for is a clean bill of health this season. In 2023, the Browns still managed to make the postseason despite multiple starters on the offensive and defensive side of the ball being out for the year.
With training camp a few weeks in, one player has caught the attention of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
Browns News: Sam Kamara Is Balling Out in Training Camp
When Schwartz was speaking to reporters on Monday, he said defensive end Sam Kamara is having a "really good camp".
Although Kamara is a backup on this stacked defensive front, this is the kind of competition you want to see during training camp.
Kamara came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears in 2021. He ended up signing to Cleveland's practice squad in 2022 before getting elevated to the active roster on Jan. 7, 2023. He reverted back to the practice squad until he signed to the active roster on Jan. 5, 2024.
In two games last season, he finished with seven combined tackles.
Kamara is on a loaded defensive front that features Myles Garrett, Shelby Harris, Dalvin Tomlinson, Za'Darius Smith, and Maurice Hurst II, among more.
Both Smith and Tomlinson are missing practices with some injuries during camp so Kamara is taking advantage.
The 26-year-old is still a long shot to make the roster but getting the attention of your defensive coordinator is a great way to stick onto the team.
Now the next step for Kamara is bringing the juice onto the field during the preseason, with the first contest taking place on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.
