Former Browns Assistant Lands New NFL Head Coaching Job
The Browns have a head coaching tree after all
By Joe Summers
Who says the Browns don't influence the NFL?
Following news that the Carolina Panthers relieved Frank Reich of his coaching duties Monday morning, a familiar face is now leading the franchise that took Bryce Young No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Chris Tabor, Cleveland's Special Teams Coordinator from 2011 to 2017, is the new coach of the Panthers!
Panthers Promote Former Browns Coach Chris Tabor to Interim Head Coach
Carolina is enduring a miserable season, sitting at 1-10 with four straight losses and the worst record in the NFL.
That's significant, given the Panthers traded away their 2024 first-round pick to land Bryce Young in this year's draft. Tabor has a tall task ahead with limited resources, but Browns fans know he's a serviceable man for the job.
During Tabor's tenure with Cleveland, the Browns' special teams unit was consistently among the best in the league. From 2011-2017, Cleveland led the NFL in punt return average and opponent kickoff return average while ranking sixth in punt return touchdowns with Joshua Cribbs leading the way.
Tabor served as the interim head coach for the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2021 season when Matt Nagy was in COVID-19 protocols, though the Bears fell to the 49ers 33-22.
Carolina takes on Tampa Bay in NFL Week 13, giving Tabor an opportunity to earn his first win as a head coach.
