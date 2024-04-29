Former Browns Pro Bowler Gets Shot at NFL Return
Veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry last played in 2022 with the New Orleans Saints but is looking to make a comeback this offseason.
By Jovan Alford
The last time Cleveland Browns fans saw Jarvis Landry on the football field, he was with the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 season.
Landry, who spent four seasons with the Browns, was released in 2022 and was picked up not too long after by the Saints. The veteran wide receiver didn’t make much of an impact as he had 25 receptions (39 targets) for 272 yards and a touchdown in nine games with the Saints.
The 31-year-old wide receiver hopes to latch on with a new team this offseason as he’ll be participating in Jacksonville Jaguars rookie camp, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Pelissero adds that Landry sat out last season but he’s fully healthy and ready to return.
Browns fans will remember how Landry played his first three seasons in Cleveland as he was one of Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets. Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. were a dynamic duo with the Browns and gave that offense a spark, which they desperately needed.
Landry’s best season with Cleveland was in 2019 when he produced 83 receptions (138 targets) for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. Overall, Landry had 288 receptions for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons.
NFL fans shouldn’t expect Landry to turn back the clock at age 31 and put up monster numbers. However, the former second-round pick has always been a good possession-wide receiver and could find his way on the Jaguars’ 90-man roster for training camp.
