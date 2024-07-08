Former Browns Pro Bowler Hit With Big Suspension From NFL
Tashaun Gipson Sr. debuted in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and found quick success.
Now, he finds himself at one of the most challenging points of his career.
Gipson Sr. received a six-game suspension from the NFL last Tuesday for violating the league performance-enhancing substance policy.
Monday, he vowed that he has more NFL snaps ahead of him despite being a soon-to-be 34-year-old free agent who is suspended for the first third of this upcoming season.
Gipson Sr. Promises a Comeback From Suspension
Gipson Sr. became a Pro Bowler in 2014 with the Browns and was one of the team’s best defensive backs during his time with the team (2012-15).
He racked up 240 tackles, 14 INTs and 22 pass breakups during 50 games with Cleveland before moving on to play for the Jaguars, Texans, Bears and 49ers.
He most recently wrapped up a stint with the 49ers (2022-23) with one of his least productive seasons (60 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 3 PBUs) and now it’s looking like it’ll be a while before he finds a new landing spot.
But this news seemingly hasn’t deterred Gipson Sr.
"During this offseason, I took a supplement one time, which I thought to be completely safe and well within any of the NFL’s policies. It was in no way related to performance, training, or gaining an advantage of any kind at any time. I have competed at this level for a long time, and have nothing but respect for the game and the fraternity of players in it... It is with great disappointment that I accept this suspension, and I do so knowing that I have never even attempted to cheat the game. I look forward to returning for my 13th NFL season and helping a team compete for a championship."- Tashaun Gipson Sr.
As we’ve seen with NFL players who have received suspensions in the past, there’s usually a job waiting for them if they can still contribute to a team who needs it.
And it’s refreshing to see a player own up to a suspension, even if he doesn’t necessarily agree with the decision.
With two safeties – Grant Delpit and Rodney McCleod Jr. – coming off injuries, there could potentially be a reunion in the cards for the Browns and Gipson Sr. later this year if either is injured again.
More Cleveland Browns Team News: