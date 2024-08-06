Former Browns Star Already Struggling With New Team
By Cem Yolbulan
Browns fans are rightfully laser-focused on their own team as Cleveland returned to Berea to continue their training camp ahead of their first preseason game against the Packers on Saturday. While everyone is talking about a potential Brandon Aiyuk trade and its implications, the rest of the league is also trying to finalize their rosters and depth charts ahead of the new season.
One of those teams is the Indianapolis Colts, who poached veteran quarterback Joe Flacco from the Browns this spring. The 39-year-old, who carried Cleveland into the playoffs last season on a Cinderella run, signed with the Colts on a one-year, $4.5 million deal in the offseason. The Browns brought in Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley in his stead as backup options behind Deshaun Watson.
The early reports out of Indiana suggest the Browns may have made the right decision. According to Joel Erickson of Indy Star, the Colts offense has been struggling throughout the training camp. Highlighting the miscommunication between the wide receivers and the quarterbacks, Erickson reported that both Anthony Richardson and Flacco had rough days in the most recent practice on Sunday.
"Veteran backup Joe Flacco didn’t have much luck, either, completing 5 of 12 passes while dealing with drops, an inability to make tough catches and a few routes that looked like miscommunication."- Joel Erickson, Indianapolis Star
The Colts aren't relying on Flacco next season as they hope their second-year star Anthony Richardson has a healthy season and plays every game. The former fourth-overall pick had a promising start to his rookie campaign last year before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4.
The Colts still managed to overachieve behind backup Gardner Minshew's solid play for the rest of the season. They will need Flacco to do the same if they want to replicate that success in case Richardson goes down again.