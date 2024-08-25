Former Browns Starter Released by AFC South Contender
By Jovan Alford
With the 2024 NFL preseason ending this weekend, teams around the league will begin cutting down their rosters from 90 players to 53 before Tuesday’s deadline. Some teams have already started releasing players, who will try to find a new opportunity before Week 1 of the regular season kicks off.
Former Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. is one of those players, who will now try to get on another team’s 53-man roster or practice squad.
According to The Athletic’s James Boyd, the Indianapolis Colts released four players Sunday, including Harrison Jr.
Harrison Jr. re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal this offseason after spending the 2023 campaign in Indianapolis.
Last season with the Colts, the 27-year-old Harrison lined up at linebacker after playing strong safety for most of his NFL career. The former Browns star had 20 combined tackles, two pass deflections, two interceptions, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback in seven games (three starts).
Harrison played 51 percent of defensive and 31 percent of special teams snaps in his short stint with the Colts.
The former Browns starter will likely be able to find another opportunity over the next few days as he can play safety and linebacker. Harrison also has starting experience as he started in 11 out of 12 games with Cleveland in 2021.
During that season, the veteran defender had 58 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass deflections, an interception, a sack, and a quarterback hit. With 48 career starts over three teams under his belt, it's only a matter of time before Harrison joins his next team.
