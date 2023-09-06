Former Browns Third-Round Pick Announces Retirement From NFL
Though Week 1 is right around the corner for the Cleveland Browns and the 31 other NFL teams, rosters are still changing every day. Injuries, practice squad promotions and even some signings are all ongoing in the hours leading up to kickoff, signaling what will be a chaotic 2023 season.
There's even been a few recent retirements, and a recent Browns draft pick has joined the list of players hanging up their cleats.
Veteran edge defender Carl Nassib announced on Instagram that he's moving on to post-NFL life. Nassib admitted it's "bittersweet" to no longer be playing on Sundays, but he's making this decision to focus on his company Rayze, which is a social media platform focused on connecting non-profits and volunteers.
Nassib enjoyed a meteoric rise in college, joining Penn State as a walk on. He saw limited playing time as a sophomore and junior before bursting onto the scene with a whopping 19.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in 2015.
That led Nassib to shoot up draft boards, and he eventually landed in Cleveland as the No. 65 overall selection that spring. The Penn State product played in 30 games over two seasons for the Browns, though his production didn't quite live up to his college numbers, and he was waived by the team prior to the 2018 regular season.
Nassib then was claimed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom he immediately impressed with, tallying 12.5 sacks over two years. That helped him sign a three-year, $25 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas cut ties with him two seasons later, but the vet enjoyed one last ride with the Bucs again in 2022.
Aside from a nice seven-year run in the league, Nassib will be most remembered as a trail blazer off of the field after he became the first openly gay player to suit up in an NFL game. It's great to see him continuing to be a force for good as he embraces retirement.
