Former Browns WR Sent Packing by New Team Ahead of Roster Cutdown Deadline
By Jovan Alford
Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones will be one of the many free agents looking for a new landing spot before Week 1 of the 2024 season begins.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2, the Detroit Lions will reportedly release the veteran wide receiver before Tuesday’s roster deadline. The 25-year-old wideout was surprisingly traded by the Browns to the Lions last season.
Peoples-Jones didn’t do much with the Lions in 2023 as he only had five receptions (seven targets) for 58 yards in eight games (one start). The former Browns receiver also didn’t see any snaps on special teams, which was a stark contrast from his time in Cleveland.
The veteran receiver struggled to win a job during the preseason as he posted two receptions (nine targets) for 31 yards. Peoples-Jones had three targets and zero catches in the Lions’ final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Before he was traded to the Lions in October, the veteran wide receiver had gotten off to a slow start with the Browns, recording eight receptions (18 targets) for 97 yards. Cleveland fans fondly remember DPJ’s 2022 campaign which saw him emerge as a top-three receiving threat in the offense.
During that season, Peoples-Jones posted career highs across the board with 61 receptions (96 targets) for 839 yards and three touchdowns.
Nevertheless, the former Michigan receiver will likely not reach those numbers again. However, he’s still a quality depth receiver, who can play on special teams. It’s only a matter of time before he lands his next opportunity.
