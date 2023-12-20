Former Browns WR Working Out for Desperate AFC Wild Card Hopeful
Jarvis Landry may find himself back in the NFL soon
By Joe Summers
Jarvis Landry hasn't played since last year, but the former star wideout is reportedly eyeing an NFL comeback and one desperate AFC wild card hopeful is interested.
The Indianapolis Colts reportedly worked out Landry on Tuesday following Michael Pittman Jr.'s scary concussion on Sunday.
It's unclear whether the Colts will sign Landry, though the fact they're working him out at all shows how disparate the situation is for Indianapolis' receiving room.
Jarvis Landry Working Out for Colts
Landry spent four years with the Browns, catching 288 passes for 3,560 yards and 15 TDs with Cleveland.
His best year on the Browns came in 2019 when Landry caught 83 passes for 1,174 yards and six TDs for a Cleveland team that ultimately missed the playoffs.
As it stands, the Browns are 9-5 and ahead of the Colts in the standings. Cleveland is close to clinching a playoff spot and could seal a postseason berth as soon as this week.
The Browns need to defeat the Texans in Week 16 but can feel confident that at least they don't have to turn to former players off the street to create some juice on offense.
More Cleveland Browns News:
