Former Failed Browns QB Officially Retires From NFL
Cleveland Browns fans have seen a plethora of players come and go over the years, especially when it comes to the quarterback room. Since the beginning of the 2010 NFL campaign, a total of 25 different players have started under center for the Browns across 14 seasons. Even worse is that nine of those QBs took snaps with the franchise since 2020 alone.
While a handful of those players have managed to hold onto NFL careers until this day, one failed former Browns gunslinger has officially joined his fallen brethren in the post-playing world.
Browns News: QB Colt McCoy Announces NFL Retirement
On Monday, former Browns QB Colt McCoy officially announced his NFL retirement, per Fox Sports' Peter Schrager. The 37-year-old signal-caller won't be out of work for long, though, as Schrager adds that the former Texas product "has a high profile broadcasting job secured" with more details to follow.
McCoy became a household name in the college football world after he led the Longhorns to a 45-8 record throughout his four seasons under center. He threw for well over 13,000 yards with 112 touchdowns during his run as he racked up a lengthy accolade list, which includes being one of three players to have ever won the Walter Camp Award twice.
Following his impressive NCAA career, McCoy was drafted 85th overall by the Browns in 2010. The Hobbs, NM native led Cleveland to a 6-15 record across 21 starts. He completed 58.3% of passes for 4,388 yards with 21 TDs to 20 interceptions. His tenure only lasted three seasons before he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for two 2013 draft picks.
Unfortunately, McCoy couldn't find a secure home after that trade. He played the next nine seasons with the 49ers, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals in a backup role. He received some interest from the Minnesota Vikings last year, but a nagging injury prevented him from signing anywhere and potentially played a role in his retirement.
Even though McCoy never reached his college heights in the NFL, he still had a career worth being proud of. A lot of draft picks are lucky to even play a handful of games, so the fact that he got to hang around the league for over a decade — regardless of his role's size — is impressive.
The $26.4 million in career earnings he made probably helps, too.
At the end of the day, Browns fans would like to congratulate McCoy on a terrific football career. Let's see where his broadcasting career takes him.
