Full List of Browns' Opponents for 2024 Season Schedule Revealed
The Cleveland Browns' list of opponents for the 2024 NFL season is officially set following Week 18.
The Cleveland Browns are presently concerned with the upcoming NFL playoffs after getting back to the postseason. However, even if they make the Super Bowl, their 2023 campaign will end in a month.
Then their attention will immediately turn to prepping for the 2024 season, which will bring with it a new set of challenges and opponents, since the league uses a rotating system to pit different divisions against each other every year.
Luckily for the Browns, their 2024 schedule is already set following the results of Week 18, giving the team an early look at the teams they'll need to beat. With that in mind, let's break down the full list.
Full Cleveland Browns Schedule 2024
The Browns will once again play 17 games during the 2024 season. This year, though, they'll go on the road nine times with eight home matchups, since those numbers were reversed in 2023.
In 2024, AFC North teams are set to face each squad from the AFC West and NFC East. The Browns will also face the second-place finishers from the AFC East, AFC South and NFC South, along with their usual showdowns versus division rivals the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.
Check out Cleveland's home/away schedule for 2024 below:
Browns Home Opponents 2024
During the 2024 season, the Browns will welcome the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa to Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Opponent
Location
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns Stadium
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns Stadium
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns Stadium
Kansas City Chiefs
Cleveland Browns Stadium
Los Angeles Chargers
Cleveland Browns Stadium
Dallas Cowboys
Cleveland Browns Stadium
New York Giants
Cleveland Browns Stadium
Miami Dolphins
Cleveland Browns Stadium
Browns Away Opponents 2024
Also in 2024, the Browns will go on the road to face Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence, among others. It's possible Cleveland plays at least one highly drafted quarterback, considering several of their road opponents are contenders to make a QB move in April.
Opponent
Location (*subject to change if selected for international game)
Baltimore Ravens
M&T Bank Stadium
Pittsburgh Steelers
Acrisure Stadium
Cincinnati Bengals
Paycor Stadium
Denver Broncos
Empower Field at Mile High
Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium
Philadelphia Eagles
Lincoln Financial Field
Washington Commanders
FedEx Field
Jacksonville Jaguars
EverBank Stadium
New Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome
