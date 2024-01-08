Factory Of Sadness
Full List of Browns' Opponents for 2024 Season Schedule Revealed

The Cleveland Browns' list of opponents for the 2024 NFL season is officially set following Week 18.

By Isaiah De Los Santos

Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes
Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes / Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Browns are presently concerned with the upcoming NFL playoffs after getting back to the postseason. However, even if they make the Super Bowl, their 2023 campaign will end in a month.

Then their attention will immediately turn to prepping for the 2024 season, which will bring with it a new set of challenges and opponents, since the league uses a rotating system to pit different divisions against each other every year.

Luckily for the Browns, their 2024 schedule is already set following the results of Week 18, giving the team an early look at the teams they'll need to beat. With that in mind, let's break down the full list.

Full Cleveland Browns Schedule 2024

The Browns will once again play 17 games during the 2024 season. This year, though, they'll go on the road nine times with eight home matchups, since those numbers were reversed in 2023.

In 2024, AFC North teams are set to face each squad from the AFC West and NFC East. The Browns will also face the second-place finishers from the AFC East, AFC South and NFC South, along with their usual showdowns versus division rivals the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Check out Cleveland's home/away schedule for 2024 below:

Browns Home Opponents 2024

During the 2024 season, the Browns will welcome the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa to Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Opponent

Location

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs

Cleveland Browns Stadium

Los Angeles Chargers

Cleveland Browns Stadium

Dallas Cowboys

Cleveland Browns Stadium

New York Giants

Cleveland Browns Stadium

Miami Dolphins

Cleveland Browns Stadium

Browns Away Opponents 2024

Also in 2024, the Browns will go on the road to face Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence, among others. It's possible Cleveland plays at least one highly drafted quarterback, considering several of their road opponents are contenders to make a QB move in April.

Opponent

Location (*subject to change if selected for international game)

Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium

Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High

Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field

Washington Commanders

FedEx Field

Jacksonville Jaguars

EverBank Stadium

New Orleans Saints

Caesars Superdome

