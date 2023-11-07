Grady Sizemore Switching AL Central Sides in Latest Career Move
Cleveland Guardians legend Grady Sizemore is joining an AL Central rival's coaching staff.
The MLB coaching carousel has kicked into high gear over the past few days as clubs look to solidify their dugouts ahead of free agency. A number of big hires have taken place across the majors recently, with the Cleveland Guardians inking Stephen Vogt as manager among them.
That's not the only Guardians-related coaching move that's happened, however, as a club legend is now heading to an AL Central rival.
Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported on Monday night that former Cleveland outfielder Grady Sizemore is joining the Chicago White Sox in a coaching role. He'll work with outfielders and on base running under manager Pedro Grifol.
While it hurts to see Sizemore now aiding an AL Central foe, it's awesome to see the former three-time All-Star taking the next step in his coaching career. Sizemore returned to Cleveland in 2017 in an advisory role with the player development department, but now he'll have more responsibility.
It's no surprise that Grifol targeted Sizemore to help his squad. The White Sox are coming off of a dismal 61-101 performance in his first year at the helm, starting his era on an incredibly poor note.
Bringing in Sizemore should certainly lead to some improvements. Sizemore racked up 134 stolen bases (while only being caught 43 times) in eight years as a Guardian. He also won two Gold Gloves during the height of his powers, so he has plenty of knowledge to impart to Chicago's outfielders.
At the very least, Cleveland fans will get to see more of Sizemore after he stepped out of the spotlight once his career was over. They'll also get the chance to welcome him back during the team's 2024 home opener, which is against the White Sox on April 8.
