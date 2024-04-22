Greg Newsome Trade Shakes Up Final Browns 7-Round Mock Draft
The Cleveland Browns trade their former 1st-round pick in this 2024 NFL mock draft
2. 71st overall (from Cardinals): Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
Would it be tough for the Cleveland Browns to move on from Greg Newsome? It might be, but Newsome has to be able to maximize himself as a player and he can't really do that in Cleveland right now. Guys who play the slot exclusively aren't getting paid fair market deals when they hit free agency, sometimes as much as $10 million less in average annual value.
Newsome needs to go somewhere this year where he can show his outside corner skills, and the Arizona Cardinals could be an ideal landing spot with head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Unfortunately, pulling from the L'Jarius Sneed trade as projected value, the Browns "only" get a third-round pick in return.
And with that third-round pick, they take a shot on a developmental left tackle prospect. Kiran Amegadjie has all of the physical tools you covet at the tackle position, he just might need some coaching and refinement to adjust from Yale to the NFL. The Browns might be about ready to throw in the towel on 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills, who has struggled to play well and stay healthy the last couple of years.