Greg Newsome Trade Shakes Up Final Browns 7-Round Mock Draft
The Cleveland Browns trade their former 1st-round pick in this 2024 NFL mock draft
3. 85th overall: Javon Baker, WR, UCF
It might honestly be a really tough pill to swallow if the Browns go with a wide receiver again here in the third round. It feels like the team has invested a pick at the receiver position every year for the last handful of years.
But, if at first you don't succeed, right?
Or is it more along the, "insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting different results" track?
Whatever the case, Javon Baker is a really good player who averaged over 20 yards per reception last year at UCF. The former Alabama transfer has big play ability, and might finally give the Browns a mid-round success story at the receiver position where guys like David Bell have failed. There's still hope for Cedric Tillman, and the Browns have Amari Cooper along with Jerry Jeudy now, but there's such great value here at receiver on Day 2 that Cleveland can't pass.
Baker has the versatility to play inside the slot or outside.