Greg Newsome Trade Shakes Up Final Browns 7-Round Mock Draft
The Cleveland Browns trade their former 1st-round pick in this 2024 NFL mock draft
4. 156th overall: Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
If the Browns do end up trading away Greg Newsome, they are going to need to supplement their depth at the cornerback position.
Perhaps earlier than this, but the cornerback position is another relatively deep position group in the 2024 NFL Draft. Caelen Carson is a 3rd-4th-round prospect who could end up falling a little bit on Day 3 due to being oft-injured at Wake Forest the last handful of years. Despite that and despite the fact that he hasn't had an interception since 2021, Carson knows how to make plays on the ball.
He had 29 total passes defensed over the course of his time at Wake Forest and showed that he can play both inside the slot and outside if need be. In the Browns' context, they would be hoping that he can step in and play the slot right away to fill the hole left behind by Greg Newsome II.
Carson is known at this point for his ability to play press coverage and that will be vital for him working from the slot, at least early in his career. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein likes the physicality he plays with and projects him as a third-round player:
" He works through route combinations from zone and will come downhill and strike with good purpose most of the time. Carson's angles to the throw and as a tackler can be spotty, leading to missed opportunities. Overall, the physical traits are ahead of the positional skills, but there is enough in place to project him as an eventual CB3 ."- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com