Greg Newsome Trade Shakes Up Final Browns 7-Round Mock Draft
The Cleveland Browns trade their former 1st-round pick in this 2024 NFL mock draft
6. 227th overall: Blake Watson, RB, Memphis
The Browns are really solid at the running back position right now, but you never know when you might be able to trade some depth and you have to take guys who are at the top of your board this late in the draft.
Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford are back this year for Cleveland, and they'll be joined by newcomers Nyhiem Hines and D'Onta Foreman at the position. Adding a speed threat like Blake Watson could be fun and could allow the Browns to potentially trade away whatever player has a great preseason but doesn't fit into their regular season rotation.
7. 243rd overall: Garret Greenfield, OL, South Dakota State
Garret Greenfield set an NFL Combine record among offensive linemen with a 38.5-inch vertical jump. That alone should get him drafted higher than this but the simulator we used gave us the chance to add him.
He would be a fun late-round dart throw for the Browns and I will be shocked if Greenfield doesn't have at least a long career as an NFL swing player. He was an All-American at South Dakota State who plays with tenacity, and he's got great athletic traits.
In other Browns news: