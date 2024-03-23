Guardians 2024 Odds Predict a Mediocre Year
The Cleveland Guardians aren't given much of a chance by sportsbooks for the 2024 campaign.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Guardians just went through a transformative offseason, with plenty of changes including the departure of long-time manager Terry Francona in favor of Stephen Vogt. Guardians fans are hoping to get back to a winning record in 2024 but oddsmakers aren't as optimistic in their chances.
World Series Odds
The Guardians are considered a very long shot to win the World Series next season. At +6000 to begin the season, Cleveland is middle of the pack in terms of odds, but they have the second-best odds in the weak AL Central division, only behind the Minnesota Twins.
ALCS Odds
The Guardians, however, are given more of a shot to reach the ALCS in 2024. At +1000, the Guardians can be considered to have a puncher's chance to make a deep postseason run if things break their way.
AL Central Odds
One advantage the Guardians have is how weak their division is. Last season, the Twins won the AL Central with only 87 wins and this total might be enough to win it again this season. This opens the door for a surprise division winner, and the Guardians are given the best chance among the rest of the teams with +330 odds.
Win Total Odds
The Guardians finished last season with 76 wins after a disappointing campaign. Next year, FanDuel Sportsbook set their win total line at 79.5 wins, a slight improvement from last year but still an underwhelming record.
Guardians Player/Manager Props
The Guardians star pitcher Shane Bieber is given an outsider's chance to win the AL Cy Young award at +3000. The new Orioles star Corbin Burnes and Twins ace Pablo Lopez are the two frontrunners for the award.
New manager Stephen Vogt, however, is considered among the favorites to win the AL Manager of the Year award. If the Guardians overachieve and make the postseason, Vogt would have as good of a shot as anybody to take home the trophy.
