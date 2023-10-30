Guardians' Craig Counsell Interest Takes Major Next Step
The Cleveland Guardians are in the middle of an active search to find their next manager. While the team has a number of candidates in the running, an exciting name joined the mix this past weekend, as it was revealed the Guardians received permission to interview current Milwaukee Brewers skipper Craig Counsell.
Now, the club's interest in Counsell has taken the next step.
Craig Counsell Guardians Rumors
Zack Meisel and Will Sammon of The Athletic report that Counsell is in Cleveland on Monday to meet with the team. The fact the Guardians wasted little time in bringing in the coveted managerial talent shows how seriously they're pursuing the former shortstop.
There is a ton to love about Counsell's case as Cleveland's next manager. He made his MLB debut in 1995 and didn't hang up his cleats until after the 2011 season, giving him an incredible wealth of experience that helps him easily understand what his players need. With two World Series rings and an NLCS MVP award to boot, Counsell knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the game's biggest moments.
Counsell's success has translated to the dugout as well. He's gone an impressive 707-625 as manager of the Brewers, finding ways to win despite the club annually being one of the majors' lowest spenders. His run with Milwaukee includes five postseason appearances over the last six years, three division crowns and coming within one win of winning the NL pennant in 2018.
Given his resume, it's no surprise that Counsell has plenty of suitors around MLB. The New York Mets are likely the biggest threat after the hiring of Counsell's old Brewers boss, David Stearns.
Managers like Counsell don't become available often, though, so the Guardians need to be as aggressive as possible to land the perfect Terry Francona replacement.
In the meantime, you can still bet on the World Series at Bet365. They're offering new users $150 in bonus bets for simply claiming the offer below and placing a first wager of just $5. This deal even works with a bet on any game, so you can wager on anything from the Fall Classic to the Cleveland Browns. This promotion won't last forever, though, so act now!
In other Guardians news: