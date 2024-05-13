Guardians Debut Amazing New Logo With City Connect Uniforms
By Cem Yolbulan
Not only are the Cleveland Guardians playing above expectations and currently leading the AL Central, but they will also now do so looking good out there.
The mood in the clubhouse and among the fanbase was already high but it went to new heights after the team unveiled new uniforms on Sunday night. As part of the 2024 Nike MLB City Connect Collection, the Guardians released a cool new logo and branding for their new threads.
Guardians Reveal Beautiful New Logo and Uniform Design
The Guardians will debut the new uniforms on Friday against the Minnesota Twins and will continue to wear them at least for every Friday home game. Depending on how it is received by players and fans, the team can determine whether they want to wear it for other home games. But it looks like the initial reaction to the new branding was extremely positive.
"Can we wear them for every home game? No, I’m actually asking."- Josh Naylor on new uniforms
The navy blue, red, and sandstone uniform incorporates the traditional colors of the team but features bolder and richer hues with a modern flair. It also drew inspiration from the iconic Guardians of Traffic statues near Progressive Field. The statues that already inspired the club's new name had a big impact on the logo and the new jerseys. The pattern on the navy blue base of the jersey was reportedly inspired by the Berea sandstone used in the statues.
The fans on social media are already calling for this design to be the new primary logo and jerseys. The uniforms will remain in Cleveland's rotation for three seasons, so there is definitely a chance that it will eventually take over as the primary branding for the Guardians.
Star players and fans both seem happy with the changes, so things couldn't have gone better for the Guardians clubhouse. Now it's time to continue the hot start to the season and get back to the postseason.