Guardians Suddenly DFA Recent Call-Up to Make Room for Reunion
Welcome back, old friend.
The Cleveland Guardians revolving door at catcher continues to turn with Cam Gallagher on the 7-day injured list. Just four days after calling up Zack Collins, the team announced on Monday that Collins is being DFA'd to make room for a reunion with Eric Haase.
Eric Haase Guardians
Cleveland drafted Haase right out of high school in the seventh round of the 2011 MLB draft, and his development took a long time. He never made it to the major league roster on a full-time basis, though he did make it up for a combined 19 games between 2018 and 2019 while mostly playing Triple-A ball.
Since then, Haase has been in his home state playing for the Detroit Tigers. He’s shown flashes reasonable bat since first making it onto the roster as a full-time MLB player in 2021, slashing a combined .230/.281/.404. But his defensive play just hasn't been strong enough for him to offer much value with offensive numbers like that.
The Tigers DFA'd Haase on Saturday, and apparently Collins' 1-of-3 performance on Sunday wasn't enough to deter Cleveland from making this move.
Collins was fine through his two starts for the Guardians, but he, too, has been a pretty middling defender for much of his career. And similar to Haase, his offense (.255 average at the Triple-A level this year after posting a .155 in the majors in 2022) makes it hard to get too excited about having him in the lineup or behind the plate.
There's no word yet on how long Gallagher will remain on the IL, but at this point it really doesn't make a huge difference. Guardians fans want Bo Naylor in the starting lineup, and whoever is backing him up doesn't change that.
