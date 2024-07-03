Guardians Must Select This Player With No. 1 Pick in MLB Draft

Barry Bonds averaged 6.52 at-bats between homers in his 2001 season.



Charlie Condon is averaging 5.76 this season.



The top 2024 Draft prospect broke the all-time and single-season Georgia home run records with one swing, and he's not done yet: https://t.co/KgIFdbyIEv pic.twitter.com/w6LvizUIqu