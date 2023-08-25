Guardians Planning Touching Tribute to Legendary Fan
John Adams is receiving a touching tribute from the Guardians and the MLB.
By Tyler Maher
For 50 years, John Adams was an institution at Guardians games. And now, he'll be part of them forever.
In what has been a trying season for Cleveland, the team announced some good news on Thursday evening. The club plans to rename the Progressive Field bleachers after Adams in 2024 and will also send his famous drum to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
John Adams Guardians
Adams, who passed away at the beginning of 2023, was a constant presence at Guardians home games since 1973. The avid fan stood out with his bass drum, which he played in the bleacher seats to mimic the sound of fans banging on their seats during key moments.
Incredibly, Adams missed only 37 home games in 47 seasons from 1973 through 2019 — a near-perfect attendance record that made him a local celebrity. It became impossible to imagine a Guardians game without him and the familiar thump of his drum, so his presence has been sorely missed in recent seasons.
The team did several things to recognize him over the years, letting him throw out the first pitch multiple times, giving out special bobbleheads in his likeness and rewarding him (and his drum) with season tickets. He even has his own plaque in Heritage Park at Progressive Field.
And now, the bleachers will bear his name as well, which is a fitting tribute to a man who spent so much of his life there and supported his team through thick and thin.
