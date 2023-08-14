5 Guardians Playing Their Way Out of the Team's 2024 Plans
These Cleveland Guardians players need to be replaced.
4. Noah Syndergaard
Adding Noah Syndergaard was kind of a strange move, but if the Guardians believed they could potentially fix what was wrong with him and unlock some upside (and then get him to agree to an extension) it could have made some sense.
Whatever the original plan was, however, it's clear that Syndergaard doesn't belong in Cleveland in 2024.
He's giving up more contact and making hitters whiff less than he was in LA (where he was already posting terrible numbers), and his velocity remains way down from where it was in his prime.
I'm not sure what anyone may have expected to change to suddenly transform Syndergaard back into a solid rotational piece, but it's just not happening.
He's an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and he's proven that letting him walk is a no-brainer.