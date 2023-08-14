5 Guardians Playing Their Way Out of the Team's 2024 Plans
These Cleveland Guardians players need to be replaced.
5. Cam Gallagher
One catcher already played themselves out of Cleveland this season, and Cam Gallagher may well be the second.
The whole thesis around having Gallagher in the lineup is that his defense is worth his offensive ineptitude (sound like anyone we've already talked about?). And sure, Gallagher is actually a plus defender. But not to the kind of groundbreaking level you'd need to justify having him continue serving as the team's top catcher with Bo Naylor and David Fry in the mix.
Statcast's defensive metrics have Gallagher ranked No. 10 among all catchers in framing, but that's the only category in which he even cracks the top-10. Like I said he's not bad (hovering around the 12th-15th range in most metrics), but it's simply not enough.
Never much of a threat from the dish, the 30-year-old has been especially bad in 2023, failing to even hit above the Mendoza line, with a .133/.167/.175 triple-slash.
He's one of the worst hitters in all of baseball right now, and whether we're hoping to contend next year or settle on building for the future, Gallagher just doesn't fit into the equation.
