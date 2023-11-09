3 Guardians Who Will Be Replaced By Free Agent Signings
The Guardians failed to make the playoffs in 2023, meaning these three players bust be replaced by free agents to turn things around next season.
3. Will Brennan
Another Guardian who must be replaced this offseason is Will Brennan.
An eighth-round pick in 2019, Brennan had a decent beginning to his rookie season, five home runs with 26 RBIs with a .719 on-base plus slugging percentage across 71 games. The right fielder couldn't build off that start, finishing the rest of the season with a 67-game HR drought that saw him tally a .596 OPS along the way.
On top of that, Brennan only went 1-of-7 in the batter's box with the bases loaded in 2023, highlighting his inability to come up clutch.
Although he's still young enough (25) to bounce back, Brennan doesn't look like anything more than just another guy at this point. His outlook is even murkier as there's a logjam in Cleveland's outfield without many names sticking out outside of Myles Straw and Steven Kwan.
After receiving the fewest homers from RFs in the Majors (10), the Guardians need to replace Brennan with an offensively reliable outfielder who can hit 15-20 HRs out of the 6-8 spot. A veteran like Adam Duvall or Randall Grichuk would be solid yet affordable options if management doesn't want to break the bank.
At the end of the day, it's better to go with a proven commodity rather than hoping that Brennan manages to find his way.
In other Guardians news: