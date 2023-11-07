Guardians Finally Make the Roster Move Fans Have Been Demanding
It's about time!
By Tyler Maher
After a month of relative inactivity, the Cleveland Guardians' offseason is finally heating up.
The Guardians made a couple of major moves on Monday, starting the week off with a bang. The big one was finding a new manager, of course, as the team announced the hiring of former All-Star catcher Stephen Vogt to replace Terry Francona in the dugout.
Cleveland also made a couple of notable roster moves later in the day, finally jettisoning one of the worst players on the team.
Guardians Roster Move
The Guardians activated right-handed pitcher Tanner Bibee from the 60-day injured list, reinstating him to the 40-man roster after shutting him down with hip tightness in mid-September. In a corresponding move, Cleveland finally DFA'ed backup catcher Cam Gallagher -- a move that fans have wanted for several months.
The Guardians signed Gallagher in free agency last winter to a cheap one-year, $1.25 million contract. They would have been better off lighting that money on fire, however, based on how the veteran backstop performed.
Gallagher was absolutely atrocious, especially on offense. His bat, which was already well below average during his time with the Kansas City Royals, became unplayable. In 56 game for Cleveland, the 30-year-old slashed .126/.154/.168 with no home runs, only 4 walks and more than twice as many strikeouts (46) as hits (18).
Averaging 1 hit (usually a single) every third game isn't going to cut it in the big leagues, no matter what position you play. He ended up costing the Guardians a full win below replacement level in his limited playing time.
Fortunately, Cleveland doesn't need Gallagher anymore. Bo Naylor emerged as the team's everyday backstop last year, and the Guardians claimed Christian Bethancourt from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday to be their new backup catcher, making Gallagher expendable.
In other Guardians news: