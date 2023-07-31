3 Guardians That Will Be Traded Next After Aaron Civale
The Guardians most obvious trade pieces have been moved, but there are still plenty of guys who could still be on their way out of Cleveland.
The Cleveland Guardians made a huge splash on Monday afternoon, shipping Aaron Civale off to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for prospect Kyle Manzardo.
While it's no surprise Civale was traded, moving him for Manzardo sends a clear message that Cleveland isn't looking to go all-in at the deadline, and that we're focused on building for the future even with the AL Central lead just half a game away.
Civale and Amed Rosario were two obvious trade candidates, but they're not likely to be the only players gone from Cleveland by the time the deadline arrives on Tuesday. Here are three more that could be on their way out.
Guardians That Will Be Traded
Josh Bell
Getting away from Josh Bell and his $16.5 million player option while we still can would be terrific.
The 30-year-old Bell isn't an exciting long-term option for Cleveland, but he's also not doing anything to help out with trying to overtake the Twins in the AL Central standings.
Bell’s entire slash line (.233/.319/.385) is well below his career averages (.259/.348/.452), and all three of those marks are the second-worst of his entire eight-year MLB career. And to make things worse, he's striking out at the second-highest rate of his career (20.6%).
The fact that he has shown an above-average bat over his career means it could be worthwhile for an offense-needy contender to roll the dice on a rebound over the second half of the season. The Guardians can't afford to wait, however, and shipping him out of town makes too much sense not to do.