3 Guardians That Will Be Traded Next After Aaron Civale
The Guardians most obvious trade pieces have been moved, but there are still plenty of guys who could still be on their way out of Cleveland.
Daniel Norris
The 30-year-old Daniel Norris is in Cleveland on a one-year deal, and since he's not contributing to a potential playoff push there's no reason to keep him around. Even if it's just a long-shot prospect or cash considerations, getting anything in return for Norris would be worthwhile.
Norris has appeared in just three games for the Guardians this season, pitching just 6 2/3 innings. He's looked good in that limited action, but he's not exactly playing an irreplacable role and obviously doesn't figure into our long-term plans.
It's been a couple years since Norris has posted any particularly good numbers (5.22 and 6.16 ERA over the last two seasons may scare off some teams), but he's got 86 starts over his career and he's certainly a guy who can eat some innings out of the bullpen.
Conveniently calling up Norris again on July 24th may also be a signal that the Guardians are planning to move him. Getting him a couple of big league appearances right before the deadline may simply serve to showcase him before trying to get a deal done.
And luckily for us, Norris did his part in that brief showcase by allowing just 2 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 5 over 4 2/3.