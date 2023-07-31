3 Guardians That Will Be Traded Next After Aaron Civale
The Guardians most obvious trade pieces have been moved, but there are still plenty of guys who could still be on their way out of Cleveland.
Myles Straw
We're not going to get much for Myles Straw, but at this point it's one of those situations where you'll just take literally any return to have him out of town.
Straw's been an absolute liability from the plate this season, which is pretty much what you'd expect from him. But the piece that made it worth dealing with his terrible offense was that he was a plus defender in the outfield. And this season he hasn't even been that.
It's hard to get much worse than Straw, so even though we don't have a great answer to replace him at this stage even the unknown of throwing someone who might not be ready into the fire is more exciting.
Could we get anything more than a bag of balls and maybe a couple used gloves for Straw? Maybe not, but at this point I'd take that just to have him gone.
